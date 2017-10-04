Man charged with attempted murder after Peterborough stabbing

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a man and a woman were stabbed in Werrington.

Caleston Jones, (21), will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday) after being charged in connection with the incident which happened on Sunday afternoon in Welbourne.

Along with one count of attempted murder, Jones is charged with two counts of causing actual bodily harm, common assault, criminal damage and making threats to kill.

A man and a woman suffered serious injuries in the incident on Sunday.