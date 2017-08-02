Man charged with assault and racially abusing police officer after incident in Dogsthorpe

A man has been charged with assaulting a police officer and a racially or religiously aggravated public order offence as well as criminal damage following an incident in Peterborough.

Police were called to Almond Road in Dogsthorpe, Peterborough, at 3.08pm yesterday, Tuesday August 1, to reports of a domestic disturbance in which a man had been seen punching doors and windows of properties in the street.

Officers attempted to arrest a man, during which he is alleged to have assaulted and racially abused the police. Two officers finally made the arrest, tackling the suspect to the ground.

The 38-year-old man, originally from Slovakia, has been bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday August 16, charged with assaulting a police officer and a racially or religiously aggravated public order offence as well as criminal damage.