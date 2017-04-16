Man charged over murder of Wisbech woman

A man has been charged with the murder of 48-year-old Dzilva Butiene.

Kestutis Bauzys (46) was arrested on Thursday (April 13) after a post mortem examination concluded Dzilva, of Oakroyd Crescent in Wisbech, died of trauma to the abdomen.

Officers were called by the ambulance service on Wednesday, April 5, with reports of the death in Orange Grove, Wisbech.

Bauzys has been remanded in custody to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Monday, April 17).

Detective Chief Inspector Jo Walker, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “I would like to directly appeal to anyone who knew Dzilva or Bauzys to contact us, either by calling 101 or if you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online reporting system at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.