Man charged over knife and racial abuse offences in Peterborough city centre pub

A man has been charged with a number of knife and racial abuse charges after an incident in a Peterborough city centre pub yesterday.
Police were called at 3.29pm on Wednesday April 27 to reports of a man with a knife in a public house in Hereward Cross, Broadway, Peterborough.
Officers attended and a 59 year-old man from Peterborough was arrested for possession of a bladed article, possession of a controlled drug of class b – cannabis/cannabis resin and racially/religiously aggravated harassment/alarm/distress by words/writing.
For the offence of possession of a controlled drug of class b-cannabis/cannabis resin he was released under investigation.
He was charged with the other offences and bailed to court.
He will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday May 24.
