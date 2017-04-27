Man charged over knife and racial abuse offences in Peterborough city centre pub

A man has been charged with a number of knife and racial abuse charges after an incident in a Peterborough city centre pub yesterday.

Police were called at 3.29pm on Wednesday April 27 to reports of a man with a knife in a public house in Hereward Cross, Broadway, Peterborough.

Officers attended and a 59 year-old man from Peterborough was arrested for possession of a bladed article, possession of a controlled drug of class b – cannabis/cannabis resin and racially/religiously aggravated harassment/alarm/distress by words/writing.

For the offence of possession of a controlled drug of class b-cannabis/cannabis resin he was released under investigation.

He was charged with the other offences and bailed to court.

He will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday May 24.