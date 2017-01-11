Man charged for assault and possessing air weapon at St Michael’s Gate

A man has been charged with assault by beating, criminal damage and possessing an air weapon with intent to cause fear of violence at St Michael’s Gate in Parnwell.

The 22-year-old was also charged with possessing an air weapon in a public place and has been bailed to return to Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on February 1.

The arrest and charge, following a call to police at 9.31am on Tuesday, January 3, comes amid a warning from residents of increasing crime and anti-social behaviour on the estate, which is in the headlines as homeless people are being moved into dozens of homes where the tenants have been evicted by a private company.

Speaking at a Parnwell Residents Association meeting last night (Tuesday, November 10), St Michael’s Gate resident Tony Roberts said: “The last few weeks we’ve had the police out six times. They have had to physically remove people who have broken into places.”

Fellow resident Jelana Stevic said: “It was once a community where we had no problems but now we’ve had police presence.

“The majority of people so far we’ve had no issues with, but we’ve had issues with the odd one which is normal.

“These people of St Michael’s Gate deserve the last few months they have left here to live in peace.”

Another resident, posting on social media, gave several recent examples of anti-social behaviour, including banging on people’s doors in the early hours of Boxing Day and the smell of cannabis in the stairwell.

Police also attended the estate in late December with a spokesman saying they were called to move on a homeless person who was sleeping outside someone’s door.

Speaking at last night’s meeting, St Michael’s Gate city councillor Marcus Sims said: “There have been a few minor incidents down the street,” but he added: “I’ve spoken to police and bar one case it was the existing tenants.”

