Man charged after machete incident in Peterborough City Centre

A man has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place after being found with a machete in Peterborough’S Cathedral Square.

Officers were called at 12.24pm on Monday, October 24, to Cathedral Square close to the Guildhall after members of the public reported seeing a man with a backpack and a knife.

A police spokesman told the Peterborough Telegraph that a machete-type weapon has been recovered.

Today, Wednesday, police said a 32-year-old man, of no fixed abode, has been charged and released on bail to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday November 11.

Anyone who witnessed the incident should call 101 quoting incident number 239 of October 24.