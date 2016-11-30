Man beaten and stabbed multiple times outside Peterborough shop

A man was beaten and stabbed multiple times outside a shop in Peterborough last night.

The victim, a man in his 30s from Peterborough, was attacked outside a shop in Star Road at about 9.15pm and suffered serious injuries to his neck and head.

Police and ambulance attended and the man was immediately taken to Peterborough City Hospital but transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge where he remains in a stable condition.

The offender was described as 5’10” to 6’, athletic build, aged between 30-35 years-old. His hair is described as two inches long, darker than blonde but not black and slightly curly. He was wearing grey trousers and a blue jacket.

Detective Inspector Andy Tolley said: “I am asking anyone who has information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact police.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.