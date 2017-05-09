Man beaten and robbed in Peterborough street for the sake of £60

A man was seriously injured in a brutal robbery in a Peterborough street.

The victim, a 52-year-old man, was walking home when he was attacked and robbed, the offender escaping with just £60.

The incident happened on April 29 at about 12.05am in Albany Walk, Woodston.

He was taken to hospital where he was treated for serious injuries including a fractured eye socket and severe cuts and bruises.

Detective Constable Fran Scott said: “This was a nasty attack whereby the victim was attacked and knocked unconscious for just £60. We would like to appeal for anyone in the area, who may have seen something or someone in the run up to the incident to call us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.