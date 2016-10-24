Man banned from Whittlesey centre after his behaviour left residents in fear

A 43-year-old who left residents in fear as a result of his drink related anti-social behaviour has been banned from Whittlesey town centre.

Mark Barnes of no fixed abode was issued with the Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, October 19.

The order was granted following six months of alcohol related anti-social behaviour carried out by Barnes, particularly in the area of Falcon Lane, Whittlesey, which had left residents in fear of him and frightened for their own safety.

The conditions of the CBO include:

1. Not to enter Whittlesey Town Centre

2. Not to enter Falcon Lane, Whittlesey

3. Not to have an open vessel of alcohol in a public place or be drunk in a public place.

PC Janine Hagger said: “Barnes was a persistent offender who caused fear and disruption to people living in Whittlesey and in particular Falcon Lane and this CBO will help us to prevent him from impacting on their lives further.”

The conditions have been imposed for five years with an end date of October 2021.