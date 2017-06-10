Man banned after admitting fourth drink drive charge

A man caught drink driving for the fourth time has been banned from driving for 15 months,

Wayne Lambert (41) of Bringhurst, Orton Goldhay, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, where he pleaded guilty to driving a car when above the legal drink drive limit.

Giles Beaumont, prosecuting, told the court Lambert had three previous convictions for drink driving - although the last one was in 2006.

Drivers who are convicted of two offences of drink driving within a 10 year period are given an automatic three year ban - meaning Lambert avoided a longer ban by just a year - his previous conviction being 11 years ago.

Mr Beaumont said Lambert had been stopped by police after they carried out a check on his Renault car as it was driving in Howland, Orton Goldhay at about 10pm on May 22 this year. The check revealed there was no insurance policy on the car.

The court heard Lambert handed his keys over to the police as he was pulled over, and made full and frank admissions when he was interviewed.

He had given a reading of 59mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath - the legal limit is 35mg of alcohol on 100ml.

Along with the drink drive charge, he pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance, and driving with no licence.

He was banned from driving for 15 months, and ordered to pay a £100 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.