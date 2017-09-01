Man assaulted and robbed by three men in Yaxley

A man was assaulted and robbed by three men as he walked in Yaxley today, Friday September 1.

A 40-year-old man was walking along Broadway between 2.30am and 3am today when he was assaulted by three men and had cash and two mobile phones taken from him.

The robbers were described as wearing black hooded tops. No further description has yet been made available.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting Crimefile 0500570915 or visit www.contactcambspolice.uk/Report/.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.