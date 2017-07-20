Man arrested over robbery of vulnerable Peterborough pensioner for just 50p

A man has been arrested following an incident where an elderly lady was robbed of 50p in Peterborough.

Alfia Barnett, 84, had just arrived home at about 11.45am last Thursday, July 13 and was at her front door in Highbury Street when a man forced his way past her, pushing her out of the way.

He grabbed her handbag and stole 50p before leaving on a bicycle.

Alfia was shocked and shaken and suffered minor injuries.

Tony Woodward, 34, of Lincoln Road, has been arrested on suspicion of robbery.

Note: In an earlier story, Cambridgeshire Police said a man had been charged and was due to appear in court. They have since released a statement to the contrary.