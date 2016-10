A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a blaze at a home in Peterborough last night.

The fire was started at about 1am this morning in Wesleyan Road, New England.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said they were not called to attend.

A 34-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of arson. He is currently in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.