Man arrested in connection with £250,000 cannabis factory in Wisbech released under investigation

A man arrested in connection with the discovery of a cannabis factory in Wisbech has been released under investigation by police.
The factory, which contained about 480 young plants with a potential future yield of up to £250,000, was found by officers on Friday (September 15) in Oakroyd Crescent.
On Monday (September 18) a 49-year-old man from Wisbech was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and taken to the Police Investigation Centre in King’s Lynn.
He has now been released under investigation.
