Man arrested in Cambridgeshire following historical allegations of sexual abuse at county’s football clubs is released

A man arrested in connection with alleged football abuse has been bailed.

The man, in his 70s from Cambridge, was arrested yesterday (January 27). He has been released on bail until March 6.

Officers are working closely with partners, including the Football Association, the local children’s safeguarding boards for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, Cambridge and Peterborough United the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group and Cambridgeshire county and Peterborough city councils.

Officers would encourage anyone with concerns about these allegations to contact police on 101 or the NSPCC on 0808 800 5000.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

Peterborough United and Cambridge United being investigated over numerous historical allegations relating to sexual abuse in football police confirm

Chairman’s ‘horror’ at historic sexual abuse allegations as Peterborough United face investigation

Cambridgeshire Police confirm multiple sexual abuse allegations received dating from 1969-90s as Peterborough United face investigation