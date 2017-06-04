Man arrested for driving the wrong way down a Peterborough parkway

A man has been arrested after driving the wrong way on a Peterborough parkway.

The 47-year-old man was arrested yesterday morning (Saturday) after police received reports of a car travelling against the flow of traffic on the Fletton Parkway.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said; “A 47 male has been arrested and charged with dangerous driving and failing to provide a specimen of breath after he turned his vehicle round on the Fletton Parkway on Saturday morning and drove the wrong way down the carriageway towards on-coming traffic.”

The spokesman said no-one was injured in the incident.