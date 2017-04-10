Man arrested for attempted murder and drug offences after man is stabbed in chest in Peterborough

A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of class A and B drugs after a man was stabbed in Peterborough.

Police and ambulance crews were called at 10.49pm to reports of violence in Lincoln Road.

A man was stabbed and received serious injuries to his chest and limbs. A women also received minor injuries.

The offender fled the scene and the victim, a man believed to be in his 50s, was taken to Peterborough City Hospital by ambulance.

A 31-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of class A and B drugs at 1.20am on Saturday morning and was taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station.

He was later released under investigation for the alleged offence of section 18 – wounding with intent.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said the victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.