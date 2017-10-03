Man arrested following Peterborough stabbing

A man has been arrested following a stabbing in Peterborough.

A man and a woman were injured in the incident in Welbourne, Werrington on at about 5.15pm Sunday afternoon in the incident.

The woman received serious, but not life-threatening injuries, and has since been discharged. The man’s condition is described as stable.

Police and ambulance services were called to the street, with the air ambulance also landing.

Cambridgeshire police said a man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and is in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

The man was arrested this afternoon.