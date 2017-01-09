Man arrested and three injured in Peterborough supermarket incident

A man has been arrested after three people were injured at a Peterborough supermarket this morning (Monday).

Police were called at 10.45am to reports of violence at a branch of Morrisons in Lincoln Road, Peterborough.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “Three people were assaulted as a result of the incident. Details of injuries are unknown at this time, but it is not believed to be life-threatening.”

A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing actual and grievous bodily harm.

He has been taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station