Man arrested and three injured in Peterborough supermarket incident

A man has been arrested after three people were injured at a Peterborough supermarket this morning (Monday).
Police were called at 10.45am to reports of violence at a branch of Morrisons in Lincoln Road, Peterborough.
A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “Three people were assaulted as a result of the incident. Details of injuries are unknown at this time, but it is not believed to be life-threatening.”
A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing actual and grievous bodily harm.
He has been taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station
Almost Done!
Registering with Peterborough Telegraph means you're ok with our terms and conditions.