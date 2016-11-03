Man arrested after young woman robbed at cashpoint

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery after stealing money from a woman at a cash machine.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was making a withdrawal at a machine in Needingworth Road, St Ives at about 8.30am on Thursday October 21 when she was approached by a man.

He barged into the victim with his shoulder causing her to stumble into the wall before making off with the £10 note in her hand.

The 35-year-old man from Huntingdon was arrested and has been bailed to appear at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough at a later date.