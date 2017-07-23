Man arrested after threatening on Facebook to kill 18 random people in Peterborough

A man has been arrested after making threats to kill 18 random people in Peterborough on social media.
Last night, Saturday July 22, police arrested a 36-year-old man from Peterborough on suspicion of making threats to kill.
This followed a series of posts on social media in which a man appeared to threaten to kill 18 random people in Peterborough if £600,000 was not delivered to an address in Wharf Road.
A photo of a number of weapons, knives and blunt instruments was also posted with the message.
The man remains in police custody.
