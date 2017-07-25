Man arrested after routine stop turns into police chase through Peterborough streets

A man was arrested for a class A drug offence and possession of this six inch bladed knife after a police chase through the streets of Peterborough last night.

Police attempted a routine vehicle stop at 7.45pm on Monday, July 24 in Bretton Gate. However the car sped off before its driver ditched the vehicle and tried to flee from officers on foot.

Police chased the 21-year-old man into Deene Court, Westwood, where he was arrested on suspicion of failure to stop, no insurance, no license, possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possession of a knife/bladed article.

He remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.