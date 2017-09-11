Man arrested after crashing car having fled from police in Peterborough

A man has been arrested on a number of charges after failing to stop for police and subsequently crashing the car he was driving.

At about 8pm yesterday, Sunday September 10, officers on patrol in Lincoln Road received a notification that a vehicle was being driven without insurance.

The vehicle, a silver Peugeot, failed to stop when directed to by the officers and was pursued by police before crashing a short time later.

A man in his 20s from Hull was arrested on suspicion of driving without a licence or insurance and failing to stop.

Police sad he was also wanted by immigration. He remains in police custody today.