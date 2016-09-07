Man arrested after class A drugs bust in Peterborough this morning

A man has been arrested after a drugs bust in Peterborough this morning, Wednesday September 7.

A section 23 Misuse of drugs Act warrant was executed at 7.30am by members of the Community Enforcement Team based at Bayard Place at address in Crawthorne Street, Peterborough.

The search took place from between about 7.30am and 9.30am and was completed in company with a drugs dog from Luton.

A quantity of items believed to be controlled drugs were recovered and a 29-year-old man arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

A police spokesman said: “The address is near to Monument Street and Eastfield Road, an area which police say is linked to anti-social behaviour and illicit drugs.

“It is hoped this highly visible community interaction will help to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour in the area.”