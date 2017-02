A man has been arrested in connection with a theft of a car which had a 10-month-old baby inside.

The victim had left her car parked outside a shop in London Road, Kimbolton, on January 25 while she briefly went inside.

A man approached and drove away in the car with the baby strapped in his car seat in the back.

It was abandoned about 100 yards further along London Road and the baby was recovered safe and well.

The 20-year-old man from Oxfordshire has been taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station.