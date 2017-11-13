Man arrested after cannabis factory bust in Peterborough

A man has been arrested after police raided a property and shut down a cannabis factory in Peterborough today.

Officers executed the warrant in Chadburn, Paston, at 10.10am on Monday, November 13.

They found two bedrooms being used as a cannabis factory and seized 39 plants along with a quantity of dried cannabis and other equipment.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection and taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station.