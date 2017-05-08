Man arrested after burglary at Peterborough newsagents this morning

A man has been arrested after reports of a burglary at a newsagents in Peterborough in the early hours of this morning.

Police were called at 1.40am this morning, Monday May 8, to reports of a burglary at a newsagents in Ayres Drive, Stanground.

A 34-year-old man from Peterborough has been arrested on suspicion of burglary. He remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.