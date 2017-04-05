Man appears in court charged with murdering wife

A man has appeared in court today, Wednesday April 5, charged with the murder of his wife.

Brendon Constant, 87, of Richmond Road, Wisbech, was charged this morning with murdering Jean Constant, 86, on August 22 last year.

Mrs Constant’s body was discovered after police investigated reports of concern relating to a care home in Chapman Way, Eynesbury.

A post mortem, carried out by Dr Nat Cary, concluded Mrs Constant died from plastic bag asphyxia in association with heart disease.

Mr Constant appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court this morning, when he was remanded and he is due to appear at Cambridge Crown Court this afternoon.

