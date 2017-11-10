Man appears in court charged with causing death of two women in Ramsey crash

A man has appeared in court charged with causing the death of two women in a crash near Ramsey.

Ionut-Cosmin Curut (21) of Sutton Road, Spalding appeared at Peterborough Crown Court in connection with the incident in Puddock Road, Ramsey on October 13.

A Mazda 6 left the road and crashed into a ditch. Ilze Dobele, (46), of New Road, Spalding, and Ingrida Dudeniene, (47), of Spring Gardens, Spalding, were both backseat passengers in the car at the time, and died as a result of the incident.

Curut is charged with two counts of causing death by careless driving.

He did not enter a plea during the short hearing, and was remanded into custody until a further hearing which will take place at the court on January 12.