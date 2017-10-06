Man and woman hurt as weapon attacks in city rise

A man and a woman were seriously injured in a violent knife attack in Peterborough - the latest in a growing number of incidents involving knives in the city.

The latest stabbing took place in Welbourne, Werrington at about 5.15pm on Sunday. A man and a woman were taken to hospital with stab wounds.

Caleston Jones,(21), of no fixed abode appeared at Peterborough Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with attempted murder, two counts of causing actual bodily harm, common assault, criminal damage and making threats to kill. He did not enter a plea, and was remanded until November 1, when he will appear at Peterborough Crown Court.

Police also said a woman had been robbed at knife point in the city in an unrelated incident last month. The incident happened on Tuesday (26 September) at about 4.30pm while the victim was cycling along a cycle path from Boongate towards Parnwell. She was stopped by two men on a moped. They grabbed her arm, demanded her bag and threatened her with a knife.

Cambridgeshire police said the attacks were one of a growing number involving weapons in Peterborough.

Between September 2016 and February 2017 there were 243 crimes involving weapons, but in the six months afterwards, the number rose to 378 - an increase of 55 per cent.

Last week The Peterborough Telegraph revealed no charges were being brought following violence in Peterborough city centre in January, which saw a number of people injured and arrested.

Superintendent Andy Gipp said: “The increase in incidents involving weapons in Peterborough is concerning, but we are taking a proactive approach to tackling the issue. It is also in line with increases both nationally and in other areas of the county such as Cambridge. We are working with partner agencies and engaging with schools around knife crime. We’re also encouraging members of the public to report crime or suspicious behaviour.

“We have held three knife amnesties in the county during the last year, with 337 knives being recovered.”

Police and Crime Commissioner, Jason Ablewhite said: “I have raised serious concerns about the recent levels of crimes with a weapon in Peterborough with the Constabulary. We need to make sure there is enough resource so the police can respond effectively and deal with spikes of crime as and when they happen. Demand is at an all-time high which is why the Constabulary is currently undergoing a local policing review. As the Chief Constable and I confirmed in July, the purpose of the review is to deliver a demand-led and victim-focused service which provides much needed support to the frontline.”

Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya said: “This is clearly a serious issue that doesn’t have a quick fix, and one that’s not only happening in Peterborough but nationwide. We can look at precedent such as Operation Blunt 2 (a Metropolitan Police scheme aimed at reducing knife crime) where there were some successes, and through supporting the efforts of our police in whatever fashion might best help.”

The men involved in the moped robbery are described as white, in their late teens.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.

Timeline of Knife incidents in Peterborough

March 6: A security guard was stabbed at Queensgate Shopping Centre. Mohammed Ali (34) of High Street, Peterborough was jailed for 18 months after being found guilty of causing actual bodily harm, and admitting other offences.

March 16: A man suffered stab wounds to his back in an incident in Burghley Road.

April 4: A shopworker was threatened with a knife in a robbery in St Paul’s Road.

April 7: A man aged in his 50s received stab wounds in an attack in Lincoln Road.

April 22: A man was stabbed in the groin in an attack in Eastfield Road.

May 1: A week-long knife amnesty is launched by Cambridgeshire police. A total of 105 knives are handed in across Cambridgeshire.

May 2: A widow fought off a burglar armed with a knife at her home in Lincoln Road. Alexander Kieltie was jailed for eight years for the offence.

June 4: A teenager was stabbed by a gang of youths in Thistle Street, Stanground.

July 1: A man was stabbed outside Iceland in Lincoln Road.

July 17: A second knife amnesty is held in Cambridgshire. 85 knives were handed in during the week.

July 29: A 16-year-old boy and a man in his 20s were stabbed in Westlake Avenue, Hampton.

August 14: A 15 year old boy suffered serious injuries when he was stabbed in Park Close, Yaxley.

September 5: A knifeman threatened a toddler in Orton Goldhay, Peterborough.