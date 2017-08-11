Man and teenage boy arrested after drugs raid in Orton Goldhay

A man and a teenage boy were arrested after a drugs warrant was executed at a property in Orton Goldhay.
Officers executed the warrant a property at around 6.15am yesterday, Thursday August 10, following intelligence that the property was being used for the supply of drugs.
A 38-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy, both from Peterborough, were arrested on suspicion of intent to supply and have been released under investigation.
