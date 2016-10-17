Man admits killing Peterborough pizza delivery driver with one punch

A Peterborough pizza delivery driver and father was killed after two men plotted to rob him in a Peterborough street, a court has heard.

Ali Qasemi (45) died after being punched in the head by Joel Lawson in the early hours of May 8 in Shrewsbury Court, Peterborough.

He suffered ‘unsurvivable’ head injuries when he fell back, fracturing his skull on the road surface.

Today, a jury at Peterborough Crown Court heard how Lawson and Mark Lintott had planned to rob Qasemi of pizzas, after ordering the takeaway to arrive at an address that does not exist.

Lawson (26) of Goodhale Road, Norwich has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter and robbery of Mr Qasemi.

Lintott (29) of Shrewsbury Court, Peterborough denies robbery and manslaughter.

Gregory Perrins, prosecuting, told the jury of seven women and five men how there had been a party at Lintott’s flat at 21 Shrewsbury Court on the night of the incident.

He said: “At 12.20am on May 8, Lintott called Pizza Hut to order three pizzas - the pizzas were valued at more than £50.

“The manager took the call - he heard voices in the background. At the time Lintott and Lawson were in the flat.

“Lintott asked for the pizzas, not to be delivered to number 21 Shrewsbury Court, but to number 37 Shrewsbury Court - in fact, number 37 does not exist - the flats only go up to number 32.”

Mr Perrins said the prosecution case was a false address was given so when the delivery driver arrived at the street, he would have to call the people who ordered the food to hand it over - and when the robbery took place, he would not be able to know where they came from.

Mr Qasemi arrived at the location at about 12.54am, and made a number of attempts to contact Lintott.

Mr Perrins said: “The prosecution case is he was punched to the head, causing him to fall to the ground, where he banged his head. The pizzas were taken from hi, and he was left lying in the road.”

Mr Qasemi was left lying in the road for a few minutes, until a passer-by spotted him and called for an ambulance.

Mr Qasemi was taken first to Peterborough City Hospital, and then to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, but he died on the afternoon of May 10.

Police arrested Lawson and Lintott in the flat at about 4am on May 8. Mr Perrins said in interview, Lintott said he had not left the flat in his first account - but the following day, in May 9, he admitted he had left the flat to look for Lawson.

The jury was told they would hear from Lawson, and Mr Perrins said he expected he would say Lintott had planned the ‘snatch and grab.’

Mr Perrins added: “The prosecution say they did not intend to kill him - and it is unlikely they intended to cause him serious harm - but they both intended to rob him - and that robbery ultimately ended in Ali Qasemi losing his life.”

Lintott denies all charges against him.

The trial continues.