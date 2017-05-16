Major increase in violent crime in Peterborough

Crime rates in Peterborough have soared over the past 12 months, new figures have revealed.

The total number of crimes recorded across the city in March 2017 - the latest figures available - was 1,975, compared to just 1,410 during the same month in 2016.

One of the biggest rises in the figures was in violent crime, which saw 561 offences in March this year, compared to 408 the previous year.

The figures also show there has been a rise in all categories of recorded crimes in Peterborough during the same time.

Burglaries in homes rose from 49 to 70, while non-dwelling burglaries rose from 52 to 70 over the last 12 months.

The number of incident of criminal damage increased from 206 to 294, while drug offences increased from 38 to 41.

Reported incidents of public disorder went up from 77 to 173, while theft went up from 246 to 301.

Robbery went up by 10 offences to 36, and shoplifting grew from 131 to 199.

Vehicle crime grew from 139 offences to 183, with ‘other crime’ growing from 38 to 47.

However, reported incidents of anti-social behaviour was reduced from 701 to 695.