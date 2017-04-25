Magpas air ambulance lands at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough

The Magpas Air Ambulance landed at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough after a detainee suffered serious injuries.

Officers were dealing with a detainee who arrived in custody with head injuries yesterday morning, Monday April 24.

Police had concerns for his welfare after he received the injuries before entering custody, however he refused medical assistance.

Police called upon the critical care team to assist them in getting him the medial attention he needed, who happened to be with the Magpas air ambulance at the time, landing at Thorpe Wood at 1.05pm.

The man, who is in his 50s, was taken to Peterborough City Hospital for treatment and returned to Thorpe Wood custody in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday) where he remains.

The man was arrested on suspicion of committing a knifepoint robbery in a Peterborough pub. More details of the offence here.