Machinery stolen from building site

Equipment worth thousands of pounds has been stolen from a building site.
Two men broke into the site on Enterprise Way Wisbech at 4pm on July 5 and stole a TOPCON OS 105 measuring device, worth £6,000. Witnesses should call police on 101.
