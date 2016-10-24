Machete recovered by police in Cathedral Square in Peterborough

Police have this afternoon recovered a machete after reports of a man with a knife in Cathedral Square.

Officers were called at 12.24pm today, Monday October 24, to Cathedral Square close to the Guildhall after members of the public reported seeing a man with a backpack and a knife.

A police spokesman said police were at the scene and a machete-type weapon has been recovered and officers have arrested one man on suspicion of carrying an offensive weapon.

Anyone who witnessed the incident should call 101 quoting incident number 239 of October 24.

