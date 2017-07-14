Lorry driver assaulted in attempted fuel theft from A1 lay-by in Cambridgeshire

A lorry driver was assaulted in a lay-by on the A1 in Cambridgeshire as two men tried to steal his vehicle’s fuel.

The incident happened in a lay-by on the A1 near Buckden, at about 11.45pm last night, Thursday July 13, when a lorry driver was woken up by a man attempting to steal fuel from his cab.

The driver confronted the man and as a result was assaulted. While on the floor a second offender has also assaulted the victim, leaving him with minor injuries.

The two men made off in a white Ford Transit van.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting CF0399570717. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.