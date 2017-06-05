LIVE BREAKING VIDEO: Evacuation at Queensgate as police called to “suspicious incident”

Police have evacuated staff and shoppers from part of Queensgate shopping centre in Peterborough this morning.

John Lewis has had a cordon set up around the shop and police are clearing the area.

The call to police came in at 10.52am and a large response is at the scene.

A police spokesman said the call was to a “suspicious incident” but could not give more detail at this time.

Eyewitness John Buxton said: “More police arriving as being ushered out. All staff walking towards Brewery Tap. Seemed a bit odd when we was shopping in there as metal shutters came down on the middle floor.”

The evacuation has also extended to Topman, Fatface and shops surrounding that area.

A heavy police presence is reported at the bus station which is also reportedly being shut.

Peterborough councillor David Over said: “I was inside Vision Express having my eyes tested. We were told you have to evacuate.

“Everyone was very calm and it was well managed by the Queensgate staff who were clear and explained what they wanted us to do.”

A spokesperson for Queensgate Shopping Centre said: “On Monday 5 June, a suspicious package was found and the police were called immediately.

“As a precaution, West Square, North Square and the North Mall have been evacuated while the investigation continues.”

The bus station was evacuated and closed, but people are now slowly being let back into that area.

Police say a 100m cordon remains in place.