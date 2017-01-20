Lithuanian to be deported after receiving jail term for Peterborough robbery

A Lithuanian man who robbed a woman in Peterborough will be deported after serving a 30 month jail term

Dovydas Vaisvilas, 31, of Thorpe Park Road, Peterborough, was found guilty at Peterborough Crown Court on Thursday (January 19) of robbing his victim of £60 and seriously assaulting her on Wednesday, August 17.

The woman was left with serious injuries to her face and mouth following the incident in Brook Street during which she was punched repeatedly to the head. The victim managed to remember part of the number plate of Vaisvilas’ car which helped officers to locate him.

As well as receiving the custodial sentence Vaisvilas, who is Lithuanian, also received a deportation order to be carried out once he has been released from prison.

Detective Constable Sarah Phillips said: “This was a particularly nasty assault and I would like to commend the victim for her bravery in remembering the number plate which helped us to catch the offender.”