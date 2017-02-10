Lincolnshire Police warning over ‘angry’ prank calls

Lincolnshire Police are raising awareness after numerous reports about ‘angry’ prank phone calls in the county.

One number that the calls are being received from is 07520 619334 and this number is known for prank calls, however there are other numbers reported as well.

The calls are pre-recorded generated responses about a variety of scenarios. In one, an angry sounding man claims you have hit his car, in another he claims you are stealing his wi-fi.

The calls can leave the recipient confused, annoyed and sometimes frightened. Whilst they are pre-recorded messages, they anticipate the recipients response and so can give the impression that you are speaking directly with someone.

Whilst this doesn’t necessarily need to be reported to police, officers would advise anyone with particular concerns to call 101, otherwise ignore the call.

A spokesman for the police added: “You could contact your local provider who may be able to put a block on calls such as these and if you are getting calls at night you could put your phone on night mode or switch it off.”