‘Lethal’ knives found near children’s play area in Peterborough

Two “lethal” knives were found next to a children’s play area.
The knives were found hidden in the roof of the shelter at Stanground Skate Park in Whittlesey Road.
Cllr Chris Harper, who represents Stanground on Peterborough City Council, called the knives lethal, adding: “What goes through the minds of those responsible for having such deadly weapons? And no, I refuse to accept any claim of ‘they’re for self-defence’.
“These would kill.
“It is very clear that this shelter is an anti-social behaviour hotspot with reports of drug dealing and threatening behaviour leading some parents to ban their children from going to the area. It’s a brilliant facility and we need to sort out those who are ruining it.”
Fletton and Stanground member Cllr John Whitby highlighted a lack of police resources to tackle anti-social behaviour. He said: “I do not think it’s getting the focus it needs. If you deal with what I term low level crime effectively at an early stage, it prevents it getting out of hand.”
Chief Inspector Rob Hill said: “We are aware that knives were found at the skate park in Stanground.
“We are working with Peterborough City Council and the Youth and Locality Team around anti-social behaviour and engagement with young people who use the skate park as well as the possibility of a day of action. In the meantime patrols will be carried out in the area as and when officers are available.”
