‘Lethal’ knives found near children’s play area in Peterborough

Two “lethal” knives were found next to a children’s play area.

The knives were found hidden in the roof of the shelter at Stanground Skate Park in Whittlesey Road.

Sanground Skate Park , near the community centre, where knives have been found at the metal pergola. EMN-170708-141553009

Cllr Chris Harper, who represents Stanground on Peterborough City Council, called the knives lethal, adding: “What goes through the minds of those responsible for having such deadly weapons? And no, I refuse to accept any claim of ‘they’re for self-defence’.

“These would kill.

“It is very clear that this shelter is an anti-social behaviour hotspot with reports of drug dealing and threatening behaviour leading some parents to ban their children from going to the area. It’s a brilliant facility and we need to sort out those who are ruining it.”

Fletton and Stanground member Cllr John Whitby highlighted a lack of police resources to tackle anti-social behaviour. He said: “I do not think it’s getting the focus it needs. If you deal with what I term low level crime effectively at an early stage, it prevents it getting out of hand.”

Chief Inspector Rob Hill said: “We are aware that knives were found at the skate park in Stanground.

“We are working with Peterborough City Council and the Youth and Locality Team around anti-social behaviour and engagement with young people who use the skate park as well as the possibility of a day of action. In the meantime patrols will be carried out in the area as and when officers are available.”