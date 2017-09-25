Leading Cambridgeshire police officer admits gross misconduct

A top Cambridgeshire police officer has admitted gross misconduct at a disciplinary hearing today (Monday).

Assistant Chief Constable Nav Malik has accepted the allegations of gross misconduct at the start of a misconduct hearing, which is taking place at Wyboston Lakes today.

John Beggs QC, for the appropriate authority, said this plea was acceptable and that charges relating to honesty and integrity would not be pursued.

A panel of three will decide what happens to Mr Malik after hearing further evidence.

Its options range from management advice through to dismissal without notice.

The hearing heard details about what Mr Malik is alleged to have done. It was told that a tri-force promotion process, covering inspector to chief inspector, was arranged for Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire in February 2017.

The process comprised two stages: first, a presentation by the candidates to a panel and then an interview conducted by a second panel. Mr Malik chaired the second panel.

Ahead of this process Mr Malik had provided informal mentoring to the officer referred to as Inspector A.

The hearing was told Mr Malik met with his interview panel members on the first day of the three-day process and his panel agreed to change the wording of one question.

He also instructed police staff member B to call Inspector A on a mobile phone and tell the inspector the four areas to concentrate on for the interview for the promotion process.

Police staff member B called Inspector A and began to list the topics for the interview process, saying “Nav has just asked me to give you the

topics”.

Inspector A stopped police staff member B, saying it did not seem right and that he/she wanted to be promoted on merit.

Inspector A told police staff member B to “go back and tell (ACC Malik) that I didn’t want to listen”.

The promotion process was terminated the following day.

The misconduct hearing, which is expected to last two days, continues.

It is presided over by a panel of three, consisting of chairman Dorian Lovell-Pank, Sir Tom Winsor, HM Chief Inspector of Constabulary, and

Elizabeth McEwen.

ACC Malik was not suspended by the force in the run up to the hearing, which was scheduled to last until Friday.