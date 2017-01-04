LATEST: Manhunt continues after driver flees from Yaxley hit and run which killed two

The police helicopter and dog units have been utilised as the hunt for the driver of the car involved in a hit and run which killed two men in Yaxley continues this morning Wednesday January 4.

Police are also looking into whether a call from a member of the public reporting a man entering their home yesterday is connected to the incident and the discovery of a briefcase containing a quantity of cash which was recovered in the area.

Police at the scene of the hit and run. Picture by Terry Harris. THA

Officers were called at 11.12am on Tuesday January 3 to reports of a collision involving two pedestrians and a BMW.

The air ambulance attended the scene but sadly the two men died.

The men, believed to be in their late teens to early twenties, have not yet been identified and officers are trying to trace their next of kin.

The driver, believed to be in his 40s, left the scene on foot. The police helicopter and dog unit assisted with a search of the area but the driver is still outstanding.

Police at the scene of the hit and run. Picture by Terry Harris.

The road was shut until late into the night but is open today.

UPDATE: Man arrested 80-miles away following hit and run in Yaxley which killed two

Police at the scene of the hit and run. Picture by Terry Harris. THA