Late husband’s passport among items stolen in Peterborough burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses after burglars stole a passport belonging to their victim’s late husband in a Peterborough raid.

Two thieves broke into a property in Lilac Road, Dogsthorpe on April 16 at about 10.40pm.

Once inside they stole items including camera equipment, a large flat screen television and music system, laptop and a mountain bike which they used as they left the scene. They also took the victim’s late husband’s passport.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CF0210720417, or Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.