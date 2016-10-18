Large police presence in Peterborough City Centre ahead of derby match

There is an increased police presence in Peterborough city centre tonight ahead of the Posh vs Cobblers derby.

Dog units and extra patrols, incorporating Northamptonshire Police Officers, have been laid on to ensure Peterborough and Northampton fans enjoy the evening.

Police have said Northampton fans will be welcome at The Drapers Arms and The Cherry Tree pubs.

Northampton fans are advised to park in the Fair Meadow car park off Oundle Road.

Fans are also reminded that planned roadworks on Bourges Boulevard means the southbound carriageway is closed from 8pm onwards.

Police have also asked fans to arrive in plenty of time for tonight’s 7.45pm.