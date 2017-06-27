Landlord fined over Peterborough property

A landlord has been ordered to pay more than £1,500 after failing to supply information about a Peterborough property.

At a hearing at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on June 14, Arshad Mahmood of Orford Road, Walthamstow was ordered to pay a fine of £1,500 on top of a victim surcharge of £150 plus the council’s costs.

Mr Mahmood failed to attend the hearing and was found guilty in his absence.

The court heard that Mr Mahmood failed to supply information requested by the city council’s housing enforcement team after repeated attempts by the team to contact him. The request came after reports were received about a rented property on Granville Street which he owned which was in a poor state of repair.

After the case, Councillor Peter Hiller, cabinet member for growth, planning, housing and economic development said: “All landlords in Peterborough must be fully aware of their responsibilities under the law. This case demonstrates that we will not tolerate landlords hindering our investigations, particularly when the wellbeing of residents may be at risk.”

Gareth Brighton, senior prevention and enforcement officer, who investigated the complaint on behalf of the council, said: “Every effort was made to work with the landlord in this case to ensure he complied with his statutory obligations, however he failed to engage with the council.”

The council’s housing enforcement team ensures properties are managed appropriately and licensed in accordance with the Housing Act 2004.

Problems with rented accommodation can be reported to the council by phone on 01733 747474 or by email on housingenforcement@peterborough.gov.uk.