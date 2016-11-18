Landlord fined for failing to maintain Peterborough property

A landlord who failed to carry out important maintenance work at a Peterborough home has been fined at court.

Zaibun Nisar failed to adhere to two improvement notices requiring extensive remedial works to be carried out to a house in Clarence Road.

Damage left by the landlord

The court heard that Peterborough City Council’s housing enforcement team was first alerted to the semi-detached property in June 2015 following a complaint regarding poor living conditions.

Housing Enforcement Officer Peter Bezant inspected the property to find extensive disrepair including an insecure and ineffective handrail to the main staircase, an insecure and highly dangerous front entrance door, disrepair to the rear entrance door and various windows, and rain entering the upstairs bedrooms due to a leaking roof.

On Wednesday Nisar, of Ventnor Road, Birmingham, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on October 26 2016 and was found guilty of two counts of failing to adhere to the improvement notices, and was and fined a total of £500 for the offences and ordered to pay costs of £350, amounting to a total of £850.

Nisar failed to respond to a series of informal actions to bring the house up the required standard and then neglected to comply with the improvement notices. This forced the city council to carry out the repairs in her default, at a total cost of £9,884.36 which will also be repaid by Nisar.

Peter Bezant, Housing Enforcement Officer at Peterborough City Council, said: “This case serves to reinforce the council’s stance of zero tolerance towards any landlord or letting agent who flouts the law. We will not hesitate to take prosecution proceedings against those who do not fulfil their repairing obligations and comply with statutory notices and we are pleased that the courts are taking these matters seriously.

“It continues to be the minority of landlords who fail to comply with their statutory obligations but we owe it to the good landlords and agents to seek out those who do not comply.”