Knives and swords surrendered in amnesty

More than 100 knives were taken off the streets of Cambridgeshire during a knife amnesty.
Police held the amnesty in the first week of May, with a total of 105 items being handed in - with everything from kitchen knives to swords placed in bins at police stations.
Chief Inspector Ian Ford said: “It’s vital we are doing all we can to tackle knife crime in the county. Amnesties such as this play a positive part in raising awareness and taking weapons off the street and I’m pleased with the response from the public.”
