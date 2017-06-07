Knives and swords surrended in amnesty

More than 100 knives were taken off the streets of Cambridgeshire during a knife amnesty.

Police held the amnesty in the first week of May, with a total of 105 items being handed in - with everything from kitchen knives to swords placed in bins at police stations.

Chief Inspector Ian Ford said: “It’s vital we are doing all we can to tackle knife crime in the county. Amnesties such as this play a positive part in raising awareness and taking weapons off the street and I’m pleased with the response from the public.”