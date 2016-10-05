Knifeman jailed for attack on a neighbour in Spalding street

A man who slashed his neighbour with a knife in Spalding before barricading himself in his own home has been jailed for 12 months.

Shaun Smith (38) was having mental health problems at the time of the attack outside his neighbour’s home in Hereward Road on Monday, July 18, a judge at Lincoln Crown Court heard yesterday.

The victim was at home in his bedroom when, all of a sudden, he heard his name being shouted outside Andrew Scott, prosecuting, at Lincoln Crown Court

Andrew Scott, prosecuting, said Smith had carried out the attack after going into the street armed with a knife and shouting at his neighbour.

Mr Scott said: “The neighbour was in his bedroom when, all of a sudden, he heard his name being shouted outside.

“He got up, looked out and saw that it was the defendant.”

When the victim went outside, Smith took a swing at his neighbour who then picked up a piece of wood to defend himself.

The two men then wrestled with each other, leaving the victim with cuts to his fingers.

Smith then went back to his home and barricaded himself in before police arrived.

Mr Scott said: “Eventually, Smith did appear at the doorway, he was compliant and was arrested.”

Smith admitted charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

James Gray, mitigating, said Smith had mental health problems, including paranoid schizophrenia, and was under treatment.